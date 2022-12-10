Sudan Experiences Country-Wide Blackout Due To Merowe HPP Malfunction - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Electricity supply was cut throughout Sudan on Saturday due to a breakdown at a hydro power plant (HPP), local media reported.
According to al-Rakoba newspaper, the accident at the Merowe HPP in the north of the country caused a nation-wide blackout since only few Sudanese cities are receiving electricity from thermal power plants.