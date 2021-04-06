Sudanese Cabinet Moves to Lift Boycott on Israel After 63 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sudanese cabinet backed a bill on Tuesday that seeks to repeal a 1958 law boycotting all relations with Israel over its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Sudanese cabinet backed a bill on Tuesday that seeks to repeal a 1958 law boycotting all relations with Israel over its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.

The bill needs the approval of the North African nation's sovereignty council, a caretaker authority appointed to lead it through the post-coup transition period.

The Trump administration announced in October that Sudan and Israel had agreed to normalize relations. Sudan became the fourth Arab country to do so after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.