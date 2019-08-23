(@imziishan)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, the head of the defense team of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, told Sputnik in an interview that he did not expect the Sudanese courts to bring up the International Criminal Court's (ICC) genocide charges against the former leader.

The ICC has issued two warrants for the arrest of Bashir on suspicion of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

"I do not think that the court will discuss this issue, it will look at the real case. The ICC case is a big political battle," Tahir said.

The lawyer added that the ICC was "linked to politics and not to justice."

"This is why the African Union has decided against collaborating with this court," Tahir said.

The ICC's charges are all linked to the military conflict in the Sudanese region of Darfur that has been ongoing since 2003.