UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Court Unlikely To Use ICC Genocide Charges Against Ex-President - Bashir's Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:44 PM

Sudanese Court Unlikely to Use ICC Genocide Charges Against Ex-President - Bashir's Lawyer

Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, the head of the defense team of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, told Sputnik in an interview that he did not expect the Sudanese courts to bring up the International Criminal Court's (ICC) genocide charges against the former leader

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, the head of the defense team of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, told Sputnik in an interview that he did not expect the Sudanese courts to bring up the International Criminal Court's (ICC) genocide charges against the former leader.

The ICC has issued two warrants for the arrest of Bashir on suspicion of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

"I do not think that the court will discuss this issue, it will look at the real case. The ICC case is a big political battle," Tahir said.

The lawyer added that the ICC was "linked to politics and not to justice."

"This is why the African Union has decided against collaborating with this court," Tahir said.

The ICC's charges are all linked to the military conflict in the Sudanese region of Darfur that has been ongoing since 2003.

Related Topics

ICC Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Stocks lose grounds after 4 bullish sessions

52 seconds ago

Macron believes Bolsonaro 'lied' on climate at G20 ..

55 seconds ago

China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs on $75Bln Wort ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad visits S.M. Bachao Bund

2 minutes ago

PCB and SLC announce schedule of upcoming matches

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.