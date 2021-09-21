UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit To Moscow Despite Coup Attempt - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit to Moscow Despite Coup Attempt - Embassy

The thwarted military coup in Sudan did not affect Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Sharif's visit to Moscow, he already met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The thwarted military coup in Sudan did not affect Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Sharif's visit to Moscow, he already met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, he is already in Moscow, he has already held negotiations," the diplomatic mission said, asked if the visit will be held.

The embassy specified that Sharif met with Bogdanov.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Sudan

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago
 Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

55 seconds ago
 Libyan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence Aga ..

Libyan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence Against Government of National Un ..

57 seconds ago
 PAEC highlights nuclear technologies contribution ..

PAEC highlights nuclear technologies contribution to Pakistan's development

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs ..

LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.