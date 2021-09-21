Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit to Moscow Despite Coup Attempt - Embassy

The thwarted military coup in Sudan did not affect Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Sharif's visit to Moscow, he already met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Yes, he is already in Moscow, he has already held negotiations," the diplomatic mission said, asked if the visit will be held.

The embassy specified that Sharif met with Bogdanov.