CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Sudanese political groups ” the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance and the Sudan Revolutionary Front ” concluded a two-day discussion on constitution and peace held in Cairo, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

"An important meeting between Forces of Freedom and Change and the Sudan Revolutionary Front took place over the past two days in the Arab Republic of Egypt. They discussed the issue of reaching peace in Sudan, which is a considerable concern for the Sudanese people. During the meeting Sudanese leaders raised an issue regarding constitution, the signing of which is expected on the 17th of the current month," the statement read.

The participants agreed to present the results to the Forces of Freedom and Change leadership in Khartoum ” a wider coalition of parties.

Egypt expressed its support for the new Sudanese government "to meet the expectations of the brotherly Sudanese people," according to the statement.

On August 3, Sudan's Transition Military Council (TMC) and the opposition represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change agreed on a constitutional declaration. The TMC, which took power after a coup in April, will be dissolved, a leader of the opposition alliance, Wagdy Saleh, told Sputnik, and the Sovereign Council made up of representatives of the military and of civilians will lead the country during the transitional period.