KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's first foreign visit as the head of the government will be to South Sudan this Thursday, Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih said on Tuesday.

Hamdok took office in August, after being appointed by the Sovereign Council, Sudan's ruling body, to supervise the country's transition to a civilian government.

"Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will visit the Republic of South Sudan on Thursday in terms of his foreign visit as the head of the government for the transitional period," Salih said in a statement after the first cabinet meeting, which took place on Tuesday.

He added that the prime minister would be accompanied by four members of his cabinet and that the visit's goal was "to confirm the relations between Sudan and South Sudan."

South Sudan separated from Sudan in 2011 after conducting a referendum. Despite the generally peaceful separation, there is a number of disputed territories between the two countries, including the Abyei Area, the Kafia Kingi region, and the town of Heglig.