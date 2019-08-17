UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opposition's Pick For Prime Minister Post

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Saturday that it approved the candidacy of economist Abdalla Hamdok who was nominated by the opposition for the post of prime minister.

Earlier in the day, the TMC and the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement inked the final power transition deal as well as the constitutional declaration, which is due to become the country's main law during the upcoming transition period. Under the declaration, prime minister is picked by civilian members of the Sovereign Council, a newly-created national administration that will be ruling the country for the next three years.

"We welcome Hamdok, who is a gifted economist. We count on his great expertise in economy, we will provide every support to him and his cabinet," TMC spokesman Shamseddin Kabbashi told the Sky news Arabia tv channel.

Hamdok earlier served as deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

The TMC took power as a result of a military coup that toppled then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years. However, protests continued rocking the country, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian government.

Earlier in the day, the military said that TMC head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan would be at the helm of the Sovereign Council for the first 21 months after its creation before being succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.

