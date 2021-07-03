UrduPoint.com
Suicide Bomber Kills Four, Wounds Eight In Mogadishu

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:02 AM

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and eight others wounded in a suicide attack on a caf in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said on Friday.

The attacker, who was wearing an explosive belt, targeted a caf near heavily guarded government institutions, including the headquarters of the Somali Intelligence Agency, at around 5:30 pm (1430 GMT), the sources said.

"There was a blast caused by a suicide bomber targeting a caf near Juba intersection, investigations are still ongoing but the initial information we have indicates four people were killed and eight others wounded," Mohamed Adan, a police officer at the site of the attack, told AFP.

"The caf was crowded when the blast occurred," said Abdikarim Ali, a witness.

"I was close to the area and rushed to the scene after the blast and I saw at least four lifeless bodies strewn in the ruins of chairs, tables and other materials used in the caf." According to another witness, Suleyman Mohamud, "ambulances were collecting dead bodies and injured people from the scene".

The caf is frequented by members of the Somali security forces, some sources said.

The attack was not immediately claimed, but Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group that wants to overthrow Somalia's fragile government, regularly carries out attacks on government targets and civilians in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab controlled the Somali capital before being ousted in 2011 by troops from Amisom, the African Union force.

