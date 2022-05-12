UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and discussed the global consequences of the Ukraine conflict, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Council Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk traveled to Cairo, Egypt on May 10-11 to consult on a broad range of global and regional security challenges," Watson said.

The spokesperson explained that Sullivan discussed with Al Sisi as well as with senior Egyptian officials the global consequences of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and "Washington's support for Egypt's security, food, and fuel needs.

Watson added that the two officials also addressed during the meeting the issue of coordination with respect to regional issues.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the requests for help by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and operations solely target the country's military infrastructure. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons and other aid.

