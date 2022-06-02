Sullivan Discusses With Baltic Officials Boosting Defense in Their Region - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed by telephone with his counterparts from Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, boosting defense and security in the Baltic region, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with counterparts from our Baltic Allies to discuss European security in light of Russia's war in Ukraine," Watson said in a press release on Wednesday. "Mr. Sullivan underscored the ironclad US commitment to NATO's Article 5."

Sullivan and his counterparts discussed joint efforts to strengthen their collective defense and security, including preparations for the 29-30 NATO Summit in Madrid at the end of June, the release said.

The Baltic officials that participated in the call include Chief Security Advisor to the Lithuanian President KÄstutis Budrys; Chief Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Lithuanian President Asta Skaisgiryte, National Security Adviser to the Latvian Prime Minister Maris Cepuritis, National Security Adviser to the Latvian President Janis KazociÅ†s; and Director for National Security and Defense for the Estonian Prime Minister Indrek Sirp, Watson said.

On Tuesday, Secretary of the US Army Christine Wormuth said that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would like to see a larger number of US troops stationed in Europe but the Biden administration has no plans to increase the current figure of 48,000.

However, Wormuth held out the possibility that President Joe Biden might authorize the deployment of larger numbers of troops to the European theater after the Ukraine conflict.