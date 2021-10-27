Sullivan, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan, Caucasus After Diplomatic Row

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Afghanistan, the South Caucasus and the Middle East with his Turkish counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin, days after the two allies resolved a diplomatic dispute, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Afghanistan, the South Caucasus and the middle East with his Turkish counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin, days after the two allies resolved a diplomatic dispute, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Dr. Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey. They discussed a range of regional issues, including Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as our defense relationship," Horne said in a statement.

The officials agreed to continue maintaining dialogue to manage disagreements and nourish constructive bilateral ties, the statement added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend that he ordered the foreign ministry to declare ambassadors of the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland personae non gratae for alleged meddling in Ankara's affairs after they published a statement in support of jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of playing a role in the 2013 protests and the 2016 coup.

On Monday, Erdogan said that the crisis had been resolved after the embassies issued statements about non-interference in Turkey's affairs.