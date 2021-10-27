UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan, Caucasus After Diplomatic Row

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 07:14 PM

Sullivan, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan, Caucasus After Diplomatic Row

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Afghanistan, the South Caucasus and the Middle East with his Turkish counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin, days after the two allies resolved a diplomatic dispute, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed Afghanistan, the South Caucasus and the middle East with his Turkish counterpart, Ibrahim Kalin, days after the two allies resolved a diplomatic dispute, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Dr. Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey. They discussed a range of regional issues, including Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as our defense relationship," Horne said in a statement.

The officials agreed to continue maintaining dialogue to manage disagreements and nourish constructive bilateral ties, the statement added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend that he ordered the foreign ministry to declare ambassadors of the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland personae non gratae for alleged meddling in Ankara's affairs after they published a statement in support of jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of playing a role in the 2013 protests and the 2016 coup.

On Monday, Erdogan said that the crisis had been resolved after the embassies issued statements about non-interference in Turkey's affairs.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Turkey Canada France Norway Germany Kavala Ankara United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark Middle East Tayyip Erdogan 2016 New Zealand

Recent Stories

Iran Calls on Taliban to Create Inclusive Governme ..

Iran Calls on Taliban to Create Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Mi ..

59 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister Lowers 2021 Growth Forecas ..

German Economy Minister Lowers 2021 Growth Forecast to 2.6%

1 minute ago
 US Issues 1st Passport With X Gender Marker - Stat ..

US Issues 1st Passport With X Gender Marker - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw A ..

EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw Abolishes Controversial Discipl ..

4 minutes ago
 US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln ..

US Advance International Trade Deficit Up $8.1Bln in September to $96.3Bln -Comm ..

4 minutes ago
 Future German Government to Drop Plans for Boostin ..

Future German Government to Drop Plans for Boosting Troops Number - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.