Support staff working tirelessly to ensure seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has taken a significant step to ensure a seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims by selecting support staff, known as "Mouvaineen," through the National Testing Service (NTS) to facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Around 400 NTS-selected Mouvneen have been deployed in addition to other seasonal staff to serve Pakistani pilgrims.

This initiative seems proving successful, with the number of complaints almost zero due to a prompt resolution mechanism through an online Hajj app and a skilled and dedicated workforce.

As per the daily report of the Lost and Found Cell at the Pakistan Hajj Mission, as many as 93 luggage-lost had so far been received and all were resolved. Similarly, all 16 missing hujjaj were traced and dropped in their respective groups.

According to Cell Incharge Rana Mujahid, the ministry has implemented several measures to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and their luggage.

These measures include providing lockets and bracelets to Pakistani Hujjaj for identification purposes during their stay in Madinah and Makkah. Copies of their identification are also tagged on their luggage, making it easier to locate lost baggage within hours.

Furthermore, pictures of lost or found luggage and missing pilgrims are placed on the online app, which has greatly helped in tracing and delivering lost items to their owners and reuniting people who went separated from their Hajj groups. This app has been a game-changer in ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about their belongings.

This year, the ministry has also introduced uniform bags with QR codes to minimize the chances of losing luggage. Pilgrims have been advised to fully label and wrap their luggage with their name, nationality, passport number, contact number, air carrier, building, and flight numbers to prevent any issues.

This measure has helped in quickly identifying and returning lost luggage to its rightful owners.

Mujahid's Cell is responsible for ensuring prompt delivery of luggage to Hujjaj at their hotels, coordinating with airport staff and Moavneen for untraced luggage, tracing and delivering lost luggage to relevant Hujjaj, tracing lost Hujjaj, and guiding them to their residential buildings. This dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure that pilgrims can perform their religious duties without any hassle.

In addition to these measures, the ministry has also established a comprehensive system to address any issues that may arise during the Hajj journey. This includes a 24/7 helpline, where pilgrims can report any problems or concerns, and a team of dedicated staff who work around the clock to resolve issues promptly.

The ministry has also collaborated with Saudi authorities to ensure that Pakistani pilgrims receive the best possible services during their stay in the holy cities. This includes guiding immigration procedures, accommodation, and transportation, as well as facilitating access to medical services and other essential facilities.

The success of these initiatives is a testament to the ministry's commitment to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims. With the support of the National Testing Service and the dedication of the Mouvaineen, the ministry has been able to provide a high level of service and support to pilgrims, allowing them to focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about logistical issues.

Overall, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has made significant efforts to ensure that Pakistani pilgrims can perform their religious duties in peace and comfort. With its comprehensive system of support and services, the ministry has set a new standard for Hajj facilitation, and its initiatives are likely to be emulated by other countries in the future.