ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Supporters of Greek left-wing terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas, accused of several murders, on Tuesday protested outside of the residence of the country's figurehead president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said.

Koufontinas, the leader of the terrorist group Revolutionary Organization November 17, has been on hunger strike since January 8, demanding to be transferred to the Korydallos prison near Athens from the Domokos high-security prison, where he is serving his 11 life sentences. Various leftist groups have been protesting in recent weeks to support him. On Monday, some of them vandalized the offices of Action24 tv channel, while later others sprayed red pain on the walls of the education minister's office.

"Today's target of the vandals, the supporters of Dimitris Koufontinas, sentenced for 11 murders, was the house of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, where they threw around leaflets and chanted slogans," Tarantilis said, adding that the activists' attempts to scare people with their actions will be of no use.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the protest, while an anarchic groups website reported several similar happenings in Athens' various districts.

A former mathematician, Koufontinas was involved in 11 out of 23 political assassinations carried out by November 17, an extremist group that was established in 1975 and waged urban guerrilla warfare until its disbandment in 2002. Koufontinas turn himself on September 5, that year. During his imprisonment, the former terrorist wrote two books, including an autobiography.