(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The investigation of the Swedish Security Services into the Nord Stream terrorist acts, which was completed on Thursday, confirmed explosions near the pipelines and strengthened the suspicions of sabotage, the Swedish authorities said.

"The Swedish Security Services crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has now been completed. The investigation has strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage... The crime scene investigation has shown that there have been detonations near Nord Stream 1 and 2, within the Swedish economic zone, resulting in extensive damage to the gas pipelines," the Swedish security services said in a statement.