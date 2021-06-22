UrduPoint.com
Sweden's Health Regulator Recommends Lowering Age For Vaccination To 16 Years

Sweden's Health Regulator Recommends Lowering Age for Vaccination to 16 Years

The Swedish Public Health Agency has recommended lowering the minimum age for coronavirus immunization in the country from 18 to 16, the Local newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Johan Carlson, the chief of the agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Swedish Public Health Agency has recommended lowering the minimum age for coronavirus immunization in the country from 18 to 16, the Local newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Johan Carlson, the chief of the agency.

According to the outlet, children aged 12 and older in risk groups would also be eligible for shots against COVID-19.

Carlson said that the decision to vaccinate minors under 18 is to protect young people, reduce the risk of outbreaks and the overall incidence levels.

He specified that the vaccination campaign would be able to involve teens aged 16 and over after older age groups have been inoculated, anticipating the goal to be reached in August.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign began in Sweden in December.

