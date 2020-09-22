UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Prisons Put On 'High Alert' Due To Overpopulation - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:17 PM

Swedish Prisons Put on 'High Alert' Due to Overpopulation - Official

Swedish prisons have been put on high alert due to overpopulation, according to the penitentiary service's director general Martin Holmgren

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Swedish prisons have been put on high alert due to overpopulation, according to the penitentiary service's director general Martin Holmgren.

"At present, all prisons nationwide are fully occupied, and the situation is causing so much concern for the first time in many years. To cope with the crisis, we decided to switch to the state of high alert," Holmgren wrote in an article for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

According to the official, the new format of work implies a faster decision-making procedure, a concentration of resources and the creation of a task force in charge of optimizing prison flows.

The Swedish prison population has been steadily rising since 2017. Prior to that, the trend was downward for several years and a number of penitentiary facilities were closed. Currently, prisons are operating at 100 percent capacity, and there is a shortage of places in the facilities where those convicted of particularly serious crimes are held.

The authorities are planning to build new prisons that could accommodate about 2,000 prisoners, but it may take about 10 years.

Related Topics

Shortage Alert May 2017 All

Recent Stories

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in KP, 1.6m vaccinated ..

3 minutes ago

Hundreds of SIM swap fraud cases ‘reduced to one ..

21 minutes ago

Peace Day Celebrations: Youth role during Covid-19 ..

30 minutes ago

Police arrest four drug Pushers recovers 6510 gram ..

4 minutes ago

Pesco teams conduct raids in Mardan circle

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.