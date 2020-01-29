UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Transport Agency Gives Green Light To Re-Establish Flights To Tehran - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Swedish Transport Agency Gives Green Light to Re-Establish Flights to Tehran - Statement

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Sweden's Transport Agency has given the green light to Iranian airliner Iran Air to resume operating direct flights between Sweden and Iran, after permission was revoked on January 10, the agency announced in a statement.

"The Transport Agency made a decision [revoking Iran Air's authorization] when it was still unknown whether there was an adequate level of security for civilian flights. Since then, the events surrounding the plane crash has cleared. The Swedish Transport Agency has been in contact with Iranian authorities, and has received assurances that the necessary safety measures have been taken," head of sea and air operations at the agency Gunnar Ljungberg said in the statement.

Swedish authorities suspended Iran Air's authorization to operate direct flights between Iran and Sweden after a Ukrainian International Airlines jet was unintentionally shot down by Iranian military forces on January 8.

The crash took the lives of all 176 passengers and crew members on board, among them citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. After having initially denied responsibility, the Iranian military admitted three days after the incident to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Germany United Kingdom Sweden January All

Recent Stories

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

3 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

3 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

3 hours ago

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

3 hours ago

Virus outbreak adds new worry to Federal Reserve m ..

3 hours ago

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.