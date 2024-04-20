Open Menu

Swiss Ballet Group Stages Classics In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Swiss ballet group stages classics in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Bejart Ballet Lausanne, a Swiss ballet group, is set for staging four classic performances at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing from Friday to Sunday.

The works include "7 Danses Grecques," "Adage pour Deux," "The Firebird," and "Bolero," all masterpieces of Maurice Bejart, French choreographer, dancer and stage director who founded the group in the 1980s.

He died in 2007.

"7 Danses Grecques" draws on traditional Greek dance steps. It is presented in a cheerful and interesting contemporary way. "Bolero," danced to music by Maurice Ravel, has its brilliance in the structure of both the music and the choreography.

Julien Favreau, artistic director of the group, leads the dancers in injecting contemporary vigor into Bejart's immortal pieces.

