Swiss President Meets With Lavrov, Says Dialogue Important For European Security

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday that he held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and stressed that it is important to have an inclusive dialogue to achieve security in Europe

Lavrov arrived in Geneva to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"In Geneva after Berlin: bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. European security must be achieved through an inclusive dialogue. Switzerland is committed to this, including within the OSCE," Cassis tweeted.

