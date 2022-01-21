Swiss President Meets With Lavrov, Says Dialogue Important for European Security

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday that he held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and stressed that it is important to have an inclusive dialogue to achieve security in Europe

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday that he held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and stressed that it is important to have an inclusive dialogue to achieve security in Europe.

Lavrov arrived in Geneva to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"In Geneva after Berlin: bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. European security must be achieved through an inclusive dialogue. Switzerland is committed to this, including within the OSCE," Cassis tweeted.