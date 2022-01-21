UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Ready To Host Another Russia-US Summit - President

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Switzerland is ready to host another high-level summit between Russia and the United States to promote peace and stability, President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022)

Cassis met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Geneva on Friday.

"Yes. Switzerland is always ready to host a dialogue between the two powers to find solutions for the benefit of peace and stability," Cassis said after his meetings.

