Switzerland Ready to Host Another Russia-US Summit - President

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Switzerland is ready to host another high-level summit between Russia and the United States to promote peace and stability, President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday.

Cassis met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Geneva on Friday.

"Yes. Switzerland is always ready to host a dialogue between the two powers to find solutions for the benefit of peace and stability," Cassis said after his meetings.