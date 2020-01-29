UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Demands Int'l Community To Condemn US Mideast Peace Plan - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Syria Demands Int'l Community to Condemn US Mideast Peace Plan - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Syria demands that the international community condemns the US peace plan on the middle East and ensures that the legitimate land rights of Palestinians be protected, Syria's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century that proposes a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Earlier in the day, the Arab League said that the plan violated Palestinians' legitimate land rights.

"Syria demands that the international community condemns the United States' dismissive position in regard to international law and to confirm [previously adopted] resolutions to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians," the foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Century Syria Trump United States Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s admission to NHS Trust Hospital t ..

2 minutes ago

Traders of Afghan market assured cooperation with ..

3 minutes ago

Group 42 helping China combat new coronavirus outb ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

35 minutes ago

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided in Sukkar

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.