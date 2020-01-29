CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Syria demands that the international community condemns the US peace plan on the middle East and ensures that the legitimate land rights of Palestinians be protected, Syria's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century that proposes a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Earlier in the day, the Arab League said that the plan violated Palestinians' legitimate land rights.

"Syria demands that the international community condemns the United States' dismissive position in regard to international law and to confirm [previously adopted] resolutions to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians," the foreign ministry said.