Syria Regime Forces Surround Turkish Army Post: Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Syria regime forces surround Turkish army post: monitor

Syrian government forces surrounded a Turkish observation post in the northwest town of Morek on Friday after overrunning nearby areas, sparking anger from Ankara which vowed not to leave its outpost

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Syrian government forces surrounded a Turkish observation post in the northwest town of Morek on Friday after overrunning nearby areas, sparking anger from Ankara which vowed not to leave its outpost.

Speaking at a news conference in the Lebanese capital, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "Our observation point there is not cut-off and nobody can isolate our forces and our soldiers. We are there, not because we can't leave but because we don't want to leave and the issue is being discussed with Russia and Iran".

The government forces took control of Morek and nearby towns including Kafr Zita on Friday, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

More Stories From World

