Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Israeli Attack Above Damascus - SANA
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 03:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syria's air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.
