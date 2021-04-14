MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) A prison in the Syrian northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, where dozens of members of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are held, have come under an armed attack, state-owned SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

The jail, which is supervised by US forces and Kurdish militia units, was hit with machine guns and mortars, the news outlet said. The prison is located on the old highway of Al Jabsa in the Ash Shaddadi area in southern Al-Hasakah.

According to the agency, two members of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces who supervise the prison, were injured in the incident perpetrated by yet unknown individuals.

Prior to the attack, the US military transferred 40 IS terrorists from the al-Houl prison to its base in Ash Shaddadi in late March.

Among those transferred were two Iraqi nationals ” Ziyad Idris (also known as Abu Saif al-Iraqi) and Najdat Masoud Rida (also known as Abu Bakr al-Furati), ” who occupied senior positions within the group and were responsible for operations in Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Deir ez-Zor.