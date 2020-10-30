DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, who took office on Friday as the head of state for another seven-year term, dismissed the government of the country, while obliging its members to fulfill their duties until the formation of a new cabinet.

"The government resigns its powers before the newly elected president ...

The government of the Republic of Tajikistan, consisting of the prime minister, first deputy and deputy prime ministers, ministers, chairmen of state committees, will continue to fulfill their duties until new members of the government are appointed," the decree says.

According to the constitution, the president of the country is also the head of government.

On Friday, the inauguration of Rahmon, 68, took place. He was re-elected on October 11 for his fifth term, receiving 90.92 percent of the popular vote with a turnout of 85.39 percent.