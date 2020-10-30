UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajikistan's President Dismisses Government In Start Of New Term - Decree

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Tajikistan's President Dismisses Government in Start of New Term - Decree

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, who took office on Friday as the head of state for another seven-year term, dismissed the government of the country, while obliging its members to fulfill their duties until the formation of a new cabinet.

"The government resigns its powers before the newly elected president ...

The government of the Republic of Tajikistan, consisting of the prime minister, first deputy and deputy prime ministers, ministers, chairmen of state committees, will continue to fulfill their duties until new members of the government are appointed," the decree says.

According to the constitution, the president of the country is also the head of government.

On Friday, the inauguration of Rahmon, 68, took place. He was re-elected on October 11 for his fifth term, receiving 90.92 percent of the popular vote with a turnout of 85.39 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Tajikistan October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

55 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.