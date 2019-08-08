UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Accepts Uzbekistan's Offer To Host Next Intra-Afghan Talks- Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Taliban Accepts Uzbekistan's Offer to Host Next Intra-Afghan Talks- Uzbek Foreign Ministry

The Doha-based political office of Taliban have backed Uzbekistan's proposal to hold a new round of intra-Afghan talks in its southern city of Samarkand, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Doha-based political office of Taliban have backed Uzbekistan's proposal to hold a new round of intra-Afghan talks in its southern city of Samarkand, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

An intra-Afghan conference in Qatar in July saw representatives of the Taliban political office meet with some 40 Afghan officials and activists, who were not acting in their official capacity. The militants have so far refused to talk directly to the Afghan government in Kabul, which they consider a US puppet.

"The head of the political office of the Taliban movement supported holding the next round of intra-Afghan dialogue in Samarkand," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting with Taliban delegates led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, Uzbek officials discussed political process in Afghanistan. The intra-Afghan talks complement a separate effort by the United States to reach a peace deal with the Taliban by September.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Qatar Uzbekistan United States July September Government

Recent Stories

District oversight committee sanctions appointment ..

2 minutes ago

Over Half of DDoS Attacks on Russian Government Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Business community to express solidarity with Kash ..

2 minutes ago

Kandaharis Prioritize Peace Over Decision on Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Ducati face moment of truth against unstoppable Ma ..

9 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board holds open Katchery

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.