Taliban Attack In Western Afghanistan Leaves 9 Soldiers Killed, 1 Injured - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:15 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Nine Afghan soldiers were killed, one was injured and two more went missing after members of the Taliban radical group attacked two police checkpoints in the western Herat province, a source in the provincial governor's office told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the insurgents carried out the attacks in the province's Ghourian district last night, targeting the checkpoints near the border with Iran.

Violence continues in Afghanistan despite the launch of Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.

More Stories From World

