Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry Of Women Affairs - Employee

Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:49 PM

Representatives of the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) on Thursday barred female employees from entering the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul, allowing only males into the building, one of the ministry employees told Sputnik

"Four women were not allowed to enter the building," the employee said.

The women intend to protest the move near the ministry.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15.

On August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their control.

The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

