Taliban Claim Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) claims that the protests taking place in Afghanistan were financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.

On Tuesday, Afghans in Kabul protested after a visit to the capital by Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed at the invitation of the Taliban. Most of the protesters were women. It was reported that the Taliban had opened fire and beat the participants with sticks to disperse the rally, which had a pronounced anti-Pakistani character. On that day, protests were supported in Parwan Province north of Kabul, as well as in Herat, the capital of the province of the same name in the west of the country.

On Wednesday, residents of Kabul went to another protest in the Dashte Barchi area in the western part of Kabul. They demanded to ensure the participation of women in governing the country, while the Taliban, having announced the composition of the interim government a day earlier, virtually ruled out such a possibility. At the same time, men in the northeastern Badakhshan Province rallied in support of the resistance forces.