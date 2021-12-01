Taliban Delegation Meets in Doha With Over Dozen Foreign Diplomats - Spokesman

A delegation of Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led by acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Wednesday in Doha with more than a dozen foreign diplomats, including from the United States, a spokesman for the foreign ministry of the Taliban-led Afghan government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A delegation of Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led by acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Wednesday in Doha with more than a dozen foreign diplomats, including from the United States, a spokesman for the foreign ministry of the Taliban-led Afghan government said.

"Today an IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) delegation led by the Afghan Foreign Minister met in Doha with 16 designate ambassadors & representatives for Afghanistan to discuss security, humanitarian, economic, political & health issues," Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted.

The official also provided a list of foreign participants, which apart from the US included the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, as well as the European Commission.

"All sides appreciated progress in security situation, saying Afghanistan should be provided humanitarian & health assistance, & problems approached through cooperation," Balkhi added, saying that the Taliban promised them security cooperation in delivering aid and urged all countries to reopen their embassies in Kabul.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country, and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.