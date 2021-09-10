UrduPoint.com

Taliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing - Afghan Resistance

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) has expelled thousands of people from the Panjshir Province and is committing ethnic cleansing, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) spokesman Ali Nazary said on Friday.

"The Taliban have expelled thousands of ppl from Panjshir.

They are committing ethnic cleansing & the world is still watching and ignoring this situation," Nazary wrote on his Twitter page.

He also called on the international community to stop the war crimes in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized the last stronghold of resistance in the province of Panjshir on Monday. On Tuesday, the radical movement unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.

