Taliban Making Effort To End IS Presence In Afghanistan - Deputy Information Minister

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The presence of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan is insignificant, and the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) is implementing measures aimed at full IS elimination, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We still have a small number of them present. Over the past years, we managed to reduce their presence in such areas as Jalalabad and Kabul. Some presence remains, but it is not really significant, and we strive to identify them through operation and intelligence effort, arrest them and bring them to justice," Mujahid said.

