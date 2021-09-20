UrduPoint.com

Taliban Order Women Working In Kabul To Stay At Home - Interim Mayor

Mon 20th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Women working in Kabul at positions that can be easily filled by men should no longer report for work, the capital's interim mayor Hamdullah Namony said.

"We allowed those who needed or in positions that men could not fill, or that were not for men to return to their posts. They go to work every day," Namony said in a Tweet published by Al Arabiya news.

This means that women who work at places restricted for women's access only will be allowed to continue to go to work as previously.

"But for the positions that others (men) can fill, we have told them (women) to stay at home until the situation is normalised," the mayor added noting that even though these women will not be working, their salaries will still be payed.

Over 2,900 people work in Kabul's city economy, 27% of them being women who work as local representatives in district offices, in revenue and construction engineering, the mayor explained.

On September 7, the leader of Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Hibatullah Akhundzada said that "in the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia" which is a religious law that forms part of the Islamic tradition and is derived from the Quran.

During the Taliban's previous rule in the 1990's girls and women were banned from attending schools and going to work.

