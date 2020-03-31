UrduPoint.com
Taliban Prisoner Release Postponed - Afghan National Security Council Spokesman Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The release of Taliban prisoners, expected to begin Tuesday, has been delayed, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said.

"There is no prisoner release happening tomorrow," Faisal said on Twitter.

"Taliban agreed in the video conference yesterday to send a team to Kabul to hold further technical discussions with the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," he said.

