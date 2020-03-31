Taliban Prisoner Release Postponed - Afghan National Security Council Spokesman Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The release of Taliban prisoners, expected to begin Tuesday, has been delayed, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said.

"There is no prisoner release happening tomorrow," Faisal said on Twitter.

"Taliban agreed in the video conference yesterday to send a team to Kabul to hold further technical discussions with the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," he said.