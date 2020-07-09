UrduPoint.com
Taliban Release 16 Afghan Servicemen From Movement's Prisons - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Taliban militants on Thursday released 15 soldiers and one police officer in central Afghanistan, spokesman for the movement Suheil Shaheen said.

"Today, 15 soldiers and a policeman of the Kabul administration were released from the prisons of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban] in Ghor and returned to their families after receiving help," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The release is part of a phased prisoner exchange between the central government and Kabul, which was agreed on the heels of the US-Taliban peace process agreement.

