Taliban Release 350 Inmates in Helmand Province - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has ordered the release of 350 inmates from a prison in the capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said on Sunday.

"According to a decree of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban's name for Afghanistan] Hibatullah Akhundzada ... 350 inmates were released and sent home today from the Lashkar Gah prison," Ahmadi tweeted.

On Saturday, the Shamshad news broadcaster reported that the Taliban released 340 "political prisoners" in the Farah province in western Afghanistan and another 40 inmates were released in the central Uruzgan province.

It came days after Akhundzada ordered the release of political detainees from all Afghan prisons.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after a months-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.