Taliban Reveals Members Of Delegation For Intra-Afghan Talks - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Taliban Reveals Members of Delegation For Intra-Afghan Talks - Source

The Taliban have presented a list of people who will make up the movement's delegation to the intra-Afghan peace talks, a Qatari source told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Taliban have presented a list of people who will make up the movement's delegation to the intra-Afghan peace talks, a Qatari source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement exchanged lists of prisoners who will be returned to their respective sides, paving the way for the talks to begin.

According to the source, the delegation will be headed by Mullah Baradar Akhund, the Taliban's political deputy and chief negotiator. It will include Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the former chief negotiator, as well as Mawlawi Zia-Ur-Rahman Madani, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Sheikh Shahabud Din Dilawar, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Mullah Abdul Manan Omari, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttiq, Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazlum, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, Mawlawi Matiahul Haq, Mullah Mohammad Anas Haqqani, Mullah Noorullah Noori, Mawlawi Mohammad Nabi Omari, and And Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq.

The possibility for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban appeared after the group signed a peace deal with Washington. The intra-Afghan talks were initially set to start on March 10, but they were delayed due to a political crisis and Kabul's initial reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban.

