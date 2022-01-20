UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say EU Diplomatic Mission Resumed Work In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Taliban Say EU Diplomatic Mission Resumed Work in Afghanistan

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry of the Taliban government (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) said that EU diplomatic mission had resumed work in Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry of the Taliban government (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) said that EU diplomatic mission had resumed work in Afghanistan.

"Following consecutive meetings & reaching an understanding with EU representatives, @EUinAfghanistan officially opened its embassy with a permanent presence in Kabul & practically commenced operations," Balkhi said on Twitter.

