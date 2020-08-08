UrduPoint.com
Taliban Says Afghanistan Needs New Inclusive Government Symbolizing Independence

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Afghanistan needs a new inclusive government that will symbolize the country's independence, and this is exactly what the long-awaited intra-Afghan negotiations will focus on, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban radical movement, told Sputnik in an interview by phone.

"After the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations both sides will discuss the future, the political road map and so it would be a new governing. It is also mentioned in the peace agreement: a new Islamic governing, which will be participated in by all Afghans.

It will be an inclusive Islamic governing, participated in by all Afghans, so that no one feels deprivation. So, there is no such thing as joining the current administration because the current administration is the product of invasion. We need independence of the country, also we will need a new governing, which is a symbol of independence. So this will be discussed during intra-Afghan negotiations." Shaheen said when asked if the Taliban could officially become part of the Afghan government in the near future.

