Taliban Yet to Honor Obligations Under Doha Peace Deal - Afghan Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Taliban movement has not fulfilled any of its obligations under the peace agreement signed with the United States in Doha last year, Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"In good faith, the United States and our NATO partners have met almost all of their obligations in the agreement, including the withdrawal of their troops to be completed in coming weeks," Atmar said. "It is a sad reality, but the Taliban have not honored any of their obligations under the Doha peace agreement."

Atmar explained the Taliban has yet to cut ties with international terrorist organizations, adding that the Islamist movement is hosting and supporting not only Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) but also regional terror groups in pursuit of violence against Afghanistan and other countries.

In addition, the Taliban has intensified attacks against the civilian population and Afghanistan is now witnessing the "worst violence of the past two decades," Atmar said.

The Taliban has also demonstrated a lack of commitment to enter negotiation with the Afghan government and reach a political settlement, he said.

"For almost 10 months now, we have had no serious engagement from the Taliban for serious peace negotiation and no response to our peace plan and absolutely no counter-proposal," Atmar said. "The situation calls for a serious review and assessment as to where we as the international community are with the peace process."

The Afghan diplomat urged the international community and regional partners to apply their influence to persuade the Taliban to honor their obligations under the Doha agreement.