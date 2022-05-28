Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

Finland, Sweden and Turkey had "good" negotiations on NATO bids of Nordic countries, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Finland, Sweden and Turkey had "good" negotiations on NATO bids of Nordic countries, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Regarding Turkey, our delegations visited (Turkey) on Wednesday ... had good negotiations there. Negotiators agreed to continue those talks," Haavisto said after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.