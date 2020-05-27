Tedros Announces Official Launch of WHO Foundation

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday announced the official launch of the WHO foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday announced the official launch of the WHO foundation.

"Since 2018, we have been hard at work supporting the establishment of the WHO foundation and today, after hard work of more than two years, it gives us enormous pleasure to launch it officially, to launch the WHO foundation. This is a historic step for WHO," Tedros told a briefing.