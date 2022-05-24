Tedros Reelected as WHO Head for Second Term

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been reelected for the second term, WHO said on Tuesday

"Today at #WHA75 (the World Health Assembly( Member States re-elected @DrTedros to serve a second five-year term as Director-General of the WHO. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's new mandate officially commences on 16 August 2022," the WHO tweeted.