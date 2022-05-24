UrduPoint.com

Tedros Reelected As WHO Head For Second Term

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Tedros Reelected as WHO Head for Second Term

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been reelected for the second term, WHO said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been reelected for the second term, WHO said on Tuesday.

"Today at #WHA75 (the World Health Assembly( Member States re-elected @DrTedros to serve a second five-year term as Director-General of the WHO. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's new mandate officially commences on 16 August 2022," the WHO tweeted.

Related Topics

Assembly World August

Recent Stories

Billionaires promote CO2-removing schemes to prote ..

Billionaires promote CO2-removing schemes to protect climate

22 seconds ago
 Railways DS workshop conducts e-Kutcheri

Railways DS workshop conducts e-Kutcheri

24 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves special committee for consultatio ..

Cabinet approves special committee for consultations on issue of enforced disapp ..

25 seconds ago
 Ex-White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki to Launch Pr ..

Ex-White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki to Launch Program on MSNBC in 2023 - State ..

27 seconds ago
 Imran announces to lead long march from KP

Imran announces to lead long march from KP

3 minutes ago
 EPD DG visits Faisalabad Industrial Estate Develop ..

EPD DG visits Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.