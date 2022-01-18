Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar's capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said Tuesday

The victims were killed after "the floods caused landslides and houses collapsed," Sonia Ray, spokeswoman for the ministry's disaster management office, told AFP.

Two people have been injured and more than 500 displaced by the storm, according to preliminary figures released by the National Bureau of Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC)Some 20 districts around the capital of 1.3 million are on red alert for flooding, it said, with built-up urban areas with poor drainage systems seen as especially vulnerable.