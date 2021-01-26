(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) At least ten people got trapped in a coal mine in Indonesia after a landslide, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Head of the Emergency Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency Abdul Rahim told Xinhua that the incident occurred in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province.

Last week, the death toll from the landslides that occurred in Indonesia's West Java province went up to 40 people.

The village of Cihanjuang in West Java, southeast of the capital Jakarta, was swept away by a landslide on January 9, following torrential rains. The second landslide occurred when rescuers were looking for survivors.