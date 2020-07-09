UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Police Officers Injured In Belgrade's New Riots Over COVID-Linked Curfew - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

Ten Police Officers Injured in Belgrade's New Riots Over COVID-Linked Curfew - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Ten police officers have been injured during the new riots in Belgrade that erupted after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to impose new restrictions to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.

Late Tuesday, the Serbian president revealed plans to impose new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the same curfew that had been enforced during the March-May state of emergency. This prompted a clash between protesters and the police outside of the country's parliament, with 43 officers and 20 citizens injured, and 24 protesters arrested. Vucic called Tuesday night's riots the most flagrant case of political violence in several years. However, the new wave of riots is currently taking place in the Serbian capital.

"The riots left 10 police officers injured, one of them has two legs broken. He sustained the injuries when he was pushed down the stairs," Stefanovic said at a press briefing on late Wednesday.

From his point of view, the protests are not linked to the new restrictions but pose an attempt to grab power without elections and public support.

Stefanovic criticized the violence against police officers, adding that the law enforcement bodies had restored control over the streets of Belgrade.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 546,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Serbia has registered 17,076 COVID-19 cases so far, with 341 deaths.

Related Topics

Injured World Riots Police Interior Minister Parliament Belgrade Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

2 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

4 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

2 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

2 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

4 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.