Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men
4th rd
Jiri Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7-5, 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x21) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 6-3, 6-4
Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x24) 6-2, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x5) 6-4, 7-5
Women
Quarter-finals
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 0-6, 7-5, 6-1
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
afp
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 3rd update6 hours ago
-
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud and ads grow6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League result6 hours ago
-
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets in Georgia pro-EU protest crackdown7 hours ago
-
Changpeng Zhao, the 'normal guy' who conquered crypto7 hours ago
-
Blinken says first Jordan aid trucks leaving to Gaza through Erez crossing8 hours ago
-
Mueller starts for Bayern, Tchouameni back for Real Madrid8 hours ago
-
UN rights chief 'troubled' by tough police action against pro-Palestinian protesters at US universit ..8 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah9 hours ago
-
Blinken demands 'no more delays' by Hamas on truce deal9 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update9 hours ago
-
US panel recommends women receive breast cancer screening from 4010 hours ago