Terrorist Ambush In North-Eastern Nigeria Leaves 10 Dead, 47 Injured - Regional Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:25 PM

Terrorist Ambush in North-Eastern Nigeria Leaves 10 Dead, 47 Injured - Regional Governor

Boko Haram operatives have killed 10 people and wounded 47 others in an overnight attack on the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, capital of northeastern Borno State, regional Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Boko Haram operatives have killed 10 people and wounded 47 others in an overnight attack on the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, capital of northeastern Borno State, regional Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said on Wednesday.

The ambush occurred on Tuesday night from the Maiduguri outskirts, with terrorists hurling grenades in a bid to break through to the city. One of the shots reportedly hit a children's playground. Security forces said they repelled the attack, after which Zulum visited two hospitals treating the victims.

"Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop," Zulum wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the authorities were working on ways to strengthen the counter-terrorism response, particularly in the field of technology, and added that the health ministry of the state was tasked with paying the victims' medical bills.

Additionally, the governor expressed optimism over the army's ability to curb the Boko Haram activities, following its recapture of the Marte town in the northeast of the country, which was seized by jihadist militants earlier in February.

Nigeria is regularly subjected to attacks, killings, and kidnappings, conducted either by bandits or jihadists for ransom or other purposes. Boko Haram, the militant group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), appears to have intensified its attacks and abductions of schoolchildren across the Western African nation over the past several months.

More Stories From World

