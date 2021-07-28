MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a briefing.

"Twenty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (8), Aleppo (4) and Hama (2)," it said.

The ministry said on Facebook the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.