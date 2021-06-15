Terrorists Carry Out 38 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone -Reconciliation Center
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 38 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Thirty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (3) and Hama (6)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.
He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 31.